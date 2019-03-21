The show will follow a modern day first generation Indian American teenage girl

FILE - In this Monday, June 8, 2015 file photo, Mindy Kaling attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Inside Out" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Kaling agreed to voice a character in Pixar’s latest film based on nothing more than an illustration. “They literally could have shown me nothing,” said Kaling, who plays a green, fluttery-lashed girl named Disgust in the new film “Inside Out.” She heard the word “Pixar,” and she was in. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

Mindy Kaling is set to work on a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy show.

“I’m joining the Netflix family. Lang Fisher and I are working on a brand new Netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable awkward teen moments. More coming soon,” Kaling tweeted.

Netflix has given a 10-episode series order for it, reported Deadline.

Kaling landed her first TV staff-writing job on the first season of ‘The Office’. She became a rising star, ascending to an executive producer on the Emmy-winning series where she also played customer service representative Kelly Kapoor.

The actress, who has written two books, went on to create, executive produce and star in the praised TV comedy ‘The Mindy Project’, which ran for six seasons.