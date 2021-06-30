The stars have aligned and Michael Sheen and David Tennant are returning for a second season of hit fantasy drama ‘Good Omens’.
Amazon has ordered a six-episode season two of the drama adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s book ‘Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch’. Pratchett died in 2015 at the age of 66.
In what originally was meant to be a limited series, Sheen will return as Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and Tennant as the fast-living demon Crowley — an unlikely duo that teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse.
The second season will begin filming later this year in Scotland.
The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material and Gaiman will return as scriptwriter.
“It’s thirty-one years since ‘Good Omens’ was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens,’ and where the story went next,” Gaiman said.
Season two finds the angel and demon living among mortals in London’s Soho “when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery,” according to Amazon.