Just when the memories of India’s most beloved (and polarising) TV drama had begun to fade, Ekta Kapoor goes ahead and announces that ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ will return to screens.
The soap that ran for eight years of Star Plus and gave viewers a front-row seat into the lives of the fictitious Virani family as they dealt with murder, plastic surgeries, amnesia and generational leaps, all while holding on to core Indian values, will return on the TV channel for a daily run.
Kapoor took to Instagram to announce the news, along with sharing a clip of a young Smriti Irani, who played Tusli Virani on the show before she went on to become the Minister of Women and Child Development in India. “Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi [One glimpse of this promo and old memories have resurfaced]. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara [With that some love, return to this journey].”
Kapoor further stated that the show will air seven days weekly at 5pm, from Wednesday, while tagging the other two lead stars on the show, Ronit Roy and Amar Upadhyay.
The show also gave a platform for actors such as Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat to enter Bollywood.
First airing in 2000 and sandwiching 1,833 episodes until it went off air in 2008, with lead character Mihir Virani played by Upadhyay, Roy and the late Inder Kumar. Through its run and 20-year leaps, the Virani family matriarch Baa, played by Sudha Shivpuri, refused to die.