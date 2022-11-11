TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died at the age of 46, Indian regional media reported on Friday. He was best known for his acting in the television series 'Kkusum', which was his first stint, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.
Reports suggest that the TV actor died while in the gym due to a heart attack. Surryavanshi is survived by his wife and two children. His wife is the well-known supermodel Alesia Raut.
Actor Jay Bhanushali shared his condolences through a post on Instagram. He wrote: “gone too soon”. Bhanushali told Indian Express that he found out about Surryavanshi's passing through friends, and confirmed that Surryavanshi passed away after collapsing at the gym.
Surryavanshi started his career with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kkusum' and later starred in 'Zameen Se Aassman Tak', 'Virrudh', 'Bhagyavidhaata', 'Mamta', 'Kayaamat', 'Kya Dill Mein Hai' and 'Grihasti'. Surryavanshi was also a part of Star Plus’ 'Grihasti as Rishi'.