A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reunion is coming to HBO Max. The unscripted special will celebrate the show’s 30 year anniversary. The popular sitcom and re-runs favourite originally aired on NBC for six years, from 1990 to 1996.

Will Smith, the star of the show who plays the titular Fresh Prince, will feature in the reunion alongside series regulars Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Karyn Parson and Daphne Maxwell Reid. The special is set to tape on September 10.

Currently, its debut is scheduled around Thanksgiving on HBO Max, a streaming platform which launched on May 27.

HBO Max earlier announced that there would be an unscripted ‘Friends’ reunion special. But, due to the coronavirus, filming was delayed in August.

It’s unclear whether production has been completed as of yet.