NIRIM, Israel: Wearing a sticker on her shirt that read “328” - the number of days her son has been held hostage - Rachel Goldberg-Polin went near the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday to deliver a message.

“Hersh! It’s Mom... I pray to God he brings you back. Right now. I love you, stay strong, survive,” she yelled into a microphone in hopes the 23-year-old Israeli-American might hear her.

She was joined by dozens of other relatives of hostages who are still held in the Gaza Strip nearly 11 months since Hamas’s unprecedented attack on southern Israel triggered the ongoing war.

The Palestinian militants seized 251 hostages during the October 7 attack, 103 of whom are still captive in Gaza including 33 the military says are dead.

Those who made the trip on Thursday to kibbutz Nirim embraced and supported one another as they tried to find words of comfort and encouragement.

Jon Polin, who appeared with his wife at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this month, also addressed their son, who was kidnapped on October 7 from the Nova music festival.

“People all over the world are praying for your return,” he said, before reciting a Hebrew prayer traditionally recited by parents for their children, drawing tears from the group.

‘We’re not giving up’

The October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,602 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

Every Saturday evening, relatives of the hostages participate in demonstrations in Tel Aviv to pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike a deal that would secure the hostages’ release.

But Thursday’s ceremony was largely devoid of politics, as one by one loved ones addressed the captives directly.

“Dad, you’re coming back, we’re not giving up, do you hear me? I miss you, I’ll do anything to hold you in my arms, we need you,” Ella Ben Ami said to her father Ohad Ben Ami.

Just last week Ella said after she emerged from a meeting with Netanyahu that she had “a heavy and difficult feeling” that a ceasefire deal “isn’t going to happen soon”.

Yarden Gonen, whose sister Romi was also taken from the Nova festival, spoke a few words to the “Hamas leaders” in Arabic.

“Enough! This is not Islam! Free them!” she said.

The gathering ended with about 20 members of the group rushing towards the Gaza Strip shouting “We’re coming!”