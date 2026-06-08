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Mojtaba Khamenei is 'pretty badly injured': Trump

President links Iran deal prospects to pressure on injured Supreme Leader

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
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A combo photograph showing US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
A combo photograph showing US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
File Photo

US President Donald Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker during a fiery interview about his Iran war strategy that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "pretty badly injured."

On Mojtaba Khamenei: "I don't want to say whether or not I know where he is, but there's a good probability that I do... He's younger, more rational, pretty badly injured."

The US leader also told Kristen, host of "Meet the Press": "We're very close to having a deal (with Iran) — and if we don't have a deal, we'll do it one way or the other. Either way, we win."

Trump storms out of interview

Trump lasted through probing questions thrown by Welker marked by repeated weather disruptions during an interview with the US broadcaster — but angrily stormed out when confronted over his unfounded claims of election fraud.

"You're a one-sided, crooked network. Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time," Trump told Welker before standing up and walking out of the interview that aired late on Sunday.

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