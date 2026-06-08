Mojtaba Khamenei is 'pretty badly injured': Trump

President links Iran deal prospects to pressure on injured Supreme Leader
US President Donald Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker during a fiery interview about his Iran war strategy that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "pretty badly injured."
On Mojtaba Khamenei: "I don't want to say whether or not I know where he is, but there's a good probability that I do... He's younger, more rational, pretty badly injured."
The US leader also told Kristen, host of "Meet the Press": "We're very close to having a deal (with Iran) — and if we don't have a deal, we'll do it one way or the other. Either way, we win."
Trump lasted through probing questions thrown by Welker marked by repeated weather disruptions during an interview with the US broadcaster — but angrily stormed out when confronted over his unfounded claims of election fraud.
"You're a one-sided, crooked network. Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time," Trump told Welker before standing up and walking out of the interview that aired late on Sunday.