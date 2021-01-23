The ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ is a prequel to the events in ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’

Game of Thrones Image Credit: AP

‘Game of Thrones’ fans are in for a treat as another spin-off show to the fantasy drama is currently in the works.

The spin-off will be based on ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’, which will be a prequel to the events that unfolded in ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, the first book that formed the basis of the hit HBO series.

The one-hour show would be based on the series of fantasy novellas by George R. R. Martin, according to a report in Variety, which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’.

According to Variety, the project is currently in early development at HBO but doesn’t currently have a writer or cast attached.

Tales of Dunk and Egg Image Credit: Amazon

Martin has penned three ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ novellas: 1998’s ‘The Hedge Knight’, ‘The Sworn Sword’ in 2003 and ‘The Mystery Knight’ in 2010. They were then published together as ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ in 2015.

This isn’t the first spin-off commissioned by HBO, with the ‘House of the Dragon’ that is set to debut in 2022 and will document the lead up to the Dance of Dragons Targaryen civil war, several hundred years before the events depicted in ‘Game of Thrones’.

George RR Martin Image Credit: Agencies

The series is based on Martin’s companion book, ‘Fire & Blood’ and stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys I. According to HBO’s character description: “King Viserys Targaryen is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.”

The show was announced after another spin-off, which was set to take place thousands of years prior to the events of the original series, was dropped by HBO after the pilot episode was shot.