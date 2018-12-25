It probably doesn’t seem like the world needs another show about wealthy white people bumbling their way through the 21st century while trying to navigate a changing media landscape. But Jesse Armstrong’s show about a Murdoch-like family full of terrible (and terribly rich) people trying to screw each other over for financial gain is a feat of both writing and tone. Somehow, the show goes from being a dark satire about an awful family to a tragedy of greed and addiction — one that, by some trick of TV-making, has the audience compelled by the very people they first loathed.