Image Credit: Supplied

The Saint-Petersberg Tchaikovsky Ballet Theatre will bring their version of ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Dubai Opera during the festive season, from December 4 to 7. To be accompanied by a live orchestra, it tells the story of Clara who sets out on an adventure as her nutcracker comes to life.

‘The Nutcracker’ was created by Marius Petipa and Lev Inavov with an original score composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. It was first performed in 1892 at the Marinsky Theatre in St Petersburg.

The Saint-Petersburg Tchaikovsky Ballet Theatre, whose repertoire includes masterpieces of choreography such as ‘Swan Lake’, ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Coppelia’, was founded in 2014 by professional musician and creative director Pavel Elkin.