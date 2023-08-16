This week, K-drama actor Lee Do-hyun enlisted in his mandatory military service.
Reportedly, the actor has been called to duty, enlisting in the Korean Air Force military band.
On August 14, Lee Do Hyun commenced his military service by entering the training center, where he will undergo essential military training. Once completed, he will assume responsibilities in the air force military band.
On August 5, the actor held his first solo fan meeting to address the enlistment.
During his fan meeting, he revealed to his fans that he will be enlisting soon. He shared, "Soon, I will enlist in the military. I pledge to return as a better, healthier individual and resume my acting journey with newfound zeal."
Since his debut through ‘Prison Playbook’ in 2017, Lee Do Hyun starred in numerous hit projects including ‘Hotel Del Luna’, ‘18 Again’, ‘Sweet Home’, ‘Youth of May’, ‘Melancholia’, ‘The Glory’, and most recently ‘The Good Bad Mother’.
On August 3, his agency Yuehua Entertainment released an official statement: “Hello. This is Yuehua Entertainment. This is a notice regarding actor Lee Do Hyun’s enlistment. After receiving basic military training at the training center [starting] on August 14, Lee Do Hyun will fulfill his military duty through ROKAF’s (Republic of Korea Air Force) military band… Please send your warm support and encouragement to Lee Do Hyun who will return in good health after dutifully carrying out his military duties. Thank you.”