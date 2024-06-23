Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his recently released movie, ‘Chandu Champion’, dropped a fun video with his pet dog, Katori.

The actor on Friday took to his Instagram account, showing him training Katori to become a champion.

In the video, Aaryan humorously explains that Katori needs to work out for 45 minutes daily to achieve a lean, muscular body.

The clip also shows Katori doing various exercises, from leg flutters to running around the sofa and finally holding a plank.

Despite her efforts, Katori only burns 0.5 calories.

The video ends with the text “Champion ban gayi.”

Sharing this video, the ‘Chandu Champion’ actor captioned it as, “Katori Champiyon.”

Meanwhile, Aaryan is being lauded for his role in ‘Chandu Champion’, which is directed by Kabir Khan.’

Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.