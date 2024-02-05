The Embassy of Japan is publicly reassuring fans that Taylor Swift will make it in time to attend the Super Bowl after her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo.

The Japanese Embassy in Washington, DC, shared a message on X (formerly Twitter) this weekend, also referencing her hit album title ‘Speak Now’ in the tweet.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10 to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” the statement read.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” it added.

“So Japan is Swiftie?”, asked Twitter user @AriApaaez.

The 34-year-old American singer and global pop icon is holding concerts in Japan through February 10. Her fans have been speculating for days whether Swift would be able to arrive in time for the Super Bowl, to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play.

Kelce is the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end.

The AFC (American Football Conference) champions face off the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC (National Football Conference) champions, in Las Vegas on February 11 (3.30am, February 12 in UAE).

According to a report by the Associated Press, noise regulations in Tokyo stipulate that events must stop using the public sound system at 9.30pm. That should give Swift plenty of time to return, given that Japan is a day ahead based on its time zone.

Swift will be performing four nights at the Tokyo Dome. Reports suggest that she will be flying on a private jet to watch Kelce play. These reports prompted criticism about the carbon emissions.

However, Swift's presence is expected to boost the volume on what is already one of the biggest annual events in the US calendar.

Last weekend, Swift descended onto the field to embrace Kelce in the midst of celebrations, after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens. In a viral clip shared by the NFL (National Football League) the tight end can be heard saying “I love you” to the pop star.

The singer smashed industry records this year with her Eras tour, which is estimated to bring in almost $2 billion (Dh7.3 billion).

Swift makes Grammys history

On Sunday, Swift stole the show at this year's Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift at the 66th Grammy Awards, dressed in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry. Image Credit: Supplied

After being nominated for six Grammys including Album of the Year for Midnights this year, she just became the first performer to win the prize for Album of the Year four times.

The superstar had previously been tied on three best album wins with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

Swift received the prize from Celine Dion and used the event to surprise her fans with details of a new upcoming album.

Kelce confirmed that his match practice schedule was the reason he could not attend the Grammys with Swift.