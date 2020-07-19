The Africa Institute, in collaboration with the Sharjah Art Foundation and the Royal College of Art, London, is offering a series of film programmes, streaming for free on the Africa Institute website. Plus, there will be online talks with the artists involved.
These programmes were inspired by the recent protests against racism in America, such as the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition, they “explore the African and Black intellectual traditions through the contributions of specific figures to critical theory and the humanities.”
From July 18 until July 21, viewers will be able to watch John Akomfrah’s three films, ‘Handsworth Songs’ (1986), ‘Martin Luther King and the March on Washington’ (2013) and ‘The Stuart Hall Project’ (2013). The programme will conclude with a webinar with Akomfrah himself and others, as moderated by Hoor Al Qasimi, President, Sharjah Art Foundation and The Africa Institute; it will take place on July 21 at 7pm.
From July 28 to July 30, viewers can check out three films by Manthia Diawara: ‘An Opera of the World’ (2017), ‘Edouard Glissant: One World in Relation’ (2009) and ‘Negritude: A conversation between Senghor and Wole Soyinka’ (2015).
On July 30 at 8pm, there will be another webinar moderated by Al Qasimi, this time featuring Diawara, Adrian Lahoud, and Salah M. Hassan, Director of The Africa Institute.
Another programme, from August 11 to August 13, is also in the works.