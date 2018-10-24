Experimentation is the middle name of Vijay Sethupathi, who surprises his audience with every film. Coming up are two interesting movies — Super Deluxe, directed by Indian National Award-winner Thiagarajan Kumararaja, and Seethakathi, directed by Balaji Dharanidharan.

Sethupathi plays a transgender woman in Super Deluxe, which boasts an ensemble cast such as Fahad Faasil, Samantha, Gayatri and Ramya Krishnan. In Seethakathi, he plays an eight-year-old drama artist. Now that makes two different ends of the spectrum.