The drivers were accused of not only endangered their own lives, but also posing a significant risk to public safety, police said.

The General Command of Fujairah Police also arrested the owner of a camp and several others who were celebrating Eid Al Etihad inappropriately using sprays.

The General Command of Fujairah Police warned visitors to tourist areas against using spray tools, water cannons, or similar items, emphasising that these actions pose a threat to the safety of individuals.

The General Command of Fujairah Police clarified in a post on its official account on the X platform that it will deal firmly with violators and refer them to Public Prosecution, as these actions are classified as crimes that involve endangering the lives of others and threatening their safety.

The General Command called on the public to adhere to the laws and regulations in force in the emirate.

The rules include ban on the use of recreational spray tools, noisy activities, carrying wild animals or the use of motorcycles and fireworks dangerously, as well as filming or publishing any content that violates public morals.