Malayalam actor says he can’t take his eyes off his son, born on June 6

Tovino Thomas Image Credit: Instagram

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya recently had their second child.

The ‘Forensic’ star welcomed the boy into his family on June 6 and the actor took to his Instagram account to make the birth announcement. He also revealed his child’s name and posted an image of him with his children.

“Can’t take our eyes off our boy! We’ve named him ‘Tahaan Tovino’ ... And we’ll call him ‘Haan’. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love!” posted Thomas.

Tahaan is Thomas’ second child with Lidiya after daughter Izza.