Telugu star and politician Pawan Kalyan has tested negative for COVID-19 according to a statement by his political party, Jana Sena.
The statement further said that Kalyan underwent a PCR test three days ago and the results had come back as negatives However, the actor is still suffering from fatigue, which is a common symptom that can take weeks for a person to recover from.
Kalyan thanked workers from Jana Sena and asked his fans to follow COVID-19 precautions as India grapples with a deadly second wave that has taken the lives of more than 200,000 people.
The ‘Vakeel Saab’ actor had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16. He had quarantined at his farmhouse after testing negative earlier and soon complained of fever and body pain. After he was tested again, his results showed up as positive.
Kalyan returned to the silver screen after a three-year hiatus, with his film ‘Vakeel Saab’ releasing last month and earning record numbers at the box office.
The second wave has hit India hard with celebrities Kangana Ranaut testing positive days after reports came in that Deepika Padukone and her family are battling the virus. Shilpa Shetty also confirmed her family has tested positive.
Over the last few weeks, several A-list celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sonu Sood and have tested positive.