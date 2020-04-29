The actress was speaking to her fans through an Instagram Live session

Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu spoke about her life in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic during an Instagram Live session, revealing her method in keeping mentally and physically fit at home.

“During a catastrophe it is theatre, art, music and dance that makes people come out of their depression,” Manchu stressed, when speaking during the live session. “I am also scared like everyone and have no control over anything but I wanted to connect with people.”

Manchu has been active on Instagram, hosting interviews with Tracee Stanley, a producer and yoga teacher, who spoke about Yoga Nidra and its benefits through a session.

Another interview featured Dr Newton Kondaveti, who spoke extensively on the benefits of meditation.

She has also scheduled an interview with G Kishan Reddy, the Indian Minister of Home Affairs, who will speak on the steps taken by the government during the COVID-19 crisis.

When she is not hosting interviews, Manchu spends time teaching her little daughter new experiences, such as gardening, while enjoying quality time with her parents.