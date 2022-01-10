With COVID-19 cases spiking in India, South Indian actress Shobana has emerged as the latest celebrity to battle the Omicron variant.
The actress took to social media to announce that she had tested positive and was battling symptoms on her road to recovery.
“When the world sleeps magically! I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat - This was only on the first day! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly,” Shobana posted on Facebook.
The actress also spoke about getting the virus, despite being double vaccinated.
“I’m glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85 per cent. I urge everyone else to do the same if you haven’t done so already. I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic,” Shobana continued.
Several stars from the various South Indian film industries have tested positive in recent days, inlcudig Telugu star Mahesh Babu, director Priyadarshan, Vishnu Vishal, ‘Bigg Boss’ star Sherin and actor Sathyaraj.
Meanwhile, Bollywood has been waging its own battle with the virus, with stars such as John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, producer Ekta Kapoor testing positive in recent weeks.