Dubai: South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, widely recognised for her role in Mahanati, married her longtime partner and film producer Antony Thattil in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

The wedding took place on December 12, surrounded by close friends and family. The National Award-winning actress posted a series of pictures capturing her milestone moments on Instagram. She chose to wear traditional South Indian jewels and silk sari for her big day. One of the feel-good pictures posted on her social media also saw the newly-married couple with their pet dog.

The couple, who recently revealed their 15-year relationship, had sparked interest earlier this month with a viral wedding invitation and a visit to the Tirupati temple to seek blessings. Speaking to the media outside the temple, Keerthy had confirmed the December wedding, expressing gratitude for the support and prayers.

Pre-Wedding Glimpses

Pre-wedding festivities were in full swing earlier this week, with photos offering a sneak peek into the celebrations. One viral image showed Keerthy in a robe bearing her nickname "Kitty," preparing for a pre-wedding ritual. Fans have since been buzzing with excitement, following updates on social media.

Keerthy’s first public acknowledgment of her relationship with Antony came in November, when she posted a Diwali throwback picture with the caption, “15 years and counting... Antony x Keerthy.”

Fans Celebrate the union