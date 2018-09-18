Indian National Award-winning Soumya Sadanandan, who got a special mention in the non-feature section for her documentary Chembai — My Discovery of a Legend, is ready with her first feature film.

Titled Mangalyam Thanthunanena, the film features Kunchako Boban and Nimisha Vijayan in the lead roles.

Sadanandan, former assistant of director Krish Kymal, said that her film explores the relationship of a married couple, Roy and Clara.

The supporting cast includes Shanthi Krishna, Hareesh Perumanna, Viajaya Raghavan, Leona Lishoy, Salim Kumar and Alencier Ley Lopez.

This family drama releases in Kerala on September 20.