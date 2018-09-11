Directed by Ponram, Seema Raja is a village story and marks his third film with Sivakarthikeyan after Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajni Murugan.

Sivakarthikeyan plays a young man from a royal family; his on-screen father is Napoleon. Samantha is paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

“She plays a silambam [Indian martial art form] teacher,” said Ponram.

For her role, Samantha trained under a silambam artist for four months.

With Malayalam actor Lal and actress Simran playing characters with negative shades, Seema Raja promises an interesting clash between the hero and the antagonists.

“Simran plays a strong and bold woman, she is not the regular villain generally portrayed in Tamil cinema,” added Ponram.

A period portion is revealed in the trailers where Sivakarthikeyan reminds viewers of Bahubali.

Art director T. Muthuraj who worked on films like Pazhassi Raja, Puli and Nanban, designed sets for the portion.

D Imman has scored music. Balasubramaniam has handled cinematography.

Seema Raja, produced by 24AM Studios releases, in the UAE on September 13.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………