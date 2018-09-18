Loud dialogues, punch lines that linger and a larger-than-life hero who sends goons flying with the flick of his hand — that’s director Hari for you.

Hari’s first police story Saamy (2003), with Vikram in the titular role, was a box office hit. It was about an honest police officer fighting the bad guys of society.

Using the same template, Hari explored another police story Singham in 2010, but with Surya in the lead. It’s sequels Singham 2 and Singham 3 are now well known.

Hari now brings back Vikram in Saamy Square. And, with a title like that, you can expect everything done in Hari’s trademark style but twice over.

Romancing Vikram on-screen are Aishwarya Rajesh and Keerthi Suresh. Bobby Simha plays the villain and the supporting cast includes Delhi Ganesh, Soori and Prabhu. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music.

From the trailers, we gather that Vikram is playing IPS Aarusamy’s son Ramasamy, also a policeman. Saamy Square appears to be a revenge tale.

Ramasamy shouts in one scene from the trailer, “I am not a policeman but a rogue”. And in another, he bellows ‘I am not a Samy [priest] but a bhootham [ghost].”

Saamy Square, produced by Shibu Thameens, releases in the UAE on September 20.