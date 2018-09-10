A galaxy of actors who shone in South Indian movies last year will be in Dubai this weekend to attend the 2018 South Indian International Movie Awards (Siima) to be held in Bollywood Parks.

The travelling awards night held annually will take place on September 14 and 15 at the Raj Mahal Theatre at the amusement park.

Talents including Aditi Rao Hydari, who has made a splash down South India, Nivin Pauly from the Malayalam film industry who has been nominated in the Best Actor category this year, Shivakarthikeyan, Vikram and R Madhavan from the Tamil film industry are confirmed to attend.

The Baahubali heavyweight Rana Daggubati and Balakrishna from the Telugu movie industry and Kannada film’s notable talents Puneet Rajkumar and Sri Murali are also Dubai bound to attend the two-day extravaganza.

The awards night, where winners are chosen through an online voting system, will honour the best works in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films. Last year, Abu Dhabi played host to Siima in a star-studded ceremony that saw stars such as Pauly and Nayantara in attendance.

The awards night isn’t limited to trophy presentation. Pragya Jaiswal and Pranitha are tipped to perform to their hits on the stage.