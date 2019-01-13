But director Karthik Subbaraj knows when to pull back the punches. He lets the three-hour marathon masala fare roll on like a steamroller that knows exactly how to run its course without plundering any of the tropes in a Rajinikanth starrer. ‘Petta’ is a film that satiates both the Rajini devotees and the non-devotees. While it harks back to his most famous screen avatars it gives a fresh fecund flavourful twist to every manoeuvre that brings the plot closer to its nemesis.