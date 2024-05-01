Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful... With hearts faithful to God’s decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his uncle, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today.”

“The Presidential Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of seven days starting from today, Wednesday, corresponding to May 1.

"May God shower the deceased with His vast mercy and dwell him in paradise, and grant the Al Nahyan family patience and solace."

Diverse positions

Sheikh Tahnoon was one of the few people who, from an early age, accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father.

He held several positions before and after the formation of the Union of the UAE. He was previously the deputy chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and deputy chairman of the Supreme Petroleum Council.

He was appointed by the late Sheikh Zayed as the head of the Department of Agriculture and chairman of Al Ain Municipality in 1966.

Sheikh Tahnoun was then held the post of the Minister of Municipalities and Agriculture in 1971 and was the Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region since 1971.

He held the position of the chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Agriculture in Al Ain in 1974.