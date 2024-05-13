Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday received Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia and the President-elect, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Subianto conveyed the greetings of President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, along with his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. In return, Sheikh Mohamed extended his best wishes for further prosperity and development to Joko Widodo and the friendly people of Indonesia.

Sheikh Mohamed extended his congratulations once more to Prabowo Subianto on his recent victory in the Indonesian presidential elections. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes for Subianto’s success in guiding his nation through the forthcoming period and in meeting the aspirations of his people. Furthermore, the President emphasised his keen interest in leveraging the robust strategic ties between the UAE and Indonesia to deepen cooperation and foster shared development and prosperity.

During their meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Indonesian Defence Minister discussed bilateral relations, particularly in defence and military affairs, and ways to enhance them for the benefit of both nations. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed awarded Prabowo Subianto the Order of Zayed during the meeting in recognition of his sincere efforts and his role in enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia.