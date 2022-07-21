South Indian star Nayanthara and actor-director Vignesh’s love story, which culminated in a wedding last month, will now be the subject of a new documentary set to stream on Netflix.
Nayanthara and Vignesh reportedly dated for seven years before they were married on June 9 in Mahabalipuram, with stars such as Shah Rukh Khan in attendance.
Nayanthara is one of the biggest stars in South of India with a career spanning two decades.
In this yet-to-be-titled documentary, the audience will get a ringside view into her love story with Vignesh, along with their fairytale wedding.
“We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond,” Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said in a statement.
“Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara’s journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh,” she added.
Several media reports also claim the couple landed in legal trouble after sharing pictures of their wedding, which were apparently the propriety of the streaming platform that held the rights.