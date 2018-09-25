Nagarjuna and Nani come together for family entertainer Devadas, directed by Sriram Adittya.

Nani plays a smart doctor named Das, while Nagarjuna is a tough goon, Deva. From the trailers it appears that the soft-spoken Das is under the mercy of Deva.

Adittya, who debuted with Bhale Manchi Roju, and followed it up with Shamantakamani last year, is exploring a different genre with Devadas.

“It’s a never before seen character for both Nagarjuna and Nani,” said the former engineer who quit his job at Facebook for a career in cinema.

“I love narrating stories inspired by the stories of Sherlock Holmes,” Adittya added.

Learning online and experimenting with short films, the self-taught filmmaker arrived with Bhale Manchi Roju in 2015.

With two good performers in Devadas, Adittya calls it a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Aakanksha Singh is paired opposite Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna opposite Nani. Bollywood’s Kunal Kapoor makes his Telugu cinema debut as the antagonist.

Devadas releases in the UAE on September 27.