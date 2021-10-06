Actors were in the UAE for their thriller 'Bhramam', a take on Bollywood hit 'Andhadhun'

Prithviraj and Mamta Mohandas with director Ravi in Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert

Malayalam actors Mamta Mohandas, Prithviraj, and Unnimukundan – who are in Dubai for the world premiere of their latest thriller ‘Bhramam’ – are confident that sturdy adaptations of a popular film will never go out of style.

‘Bhramam’, directed by Ravi K Chandran , is the Malayalam adaptation of the 2018 hit Bollywood blockbuster ‘Andhadhun’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Mamta Mohandas plays Tabu's role Image Credit: Clint Egbert

The award-winning thriller, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was a tale of a blind pianist who becomes reluctantly involved in a murder investigation. The mystery deepens when the audiences are teased into thinking if the protgagonist is pretending to be blind or not.

“When I saw ‘Andhadhun’, I immediately thought that it would be a cool film to make in Malayalam and that it’s not going to be redundant in Malayalam … I got in touch with its makers to buy the rights but it didn’t come through back then due to some technical issues … But I am glad that I am now a part of it,” said Prithviraj in an interview with Gulf News. He plays Ray Matthews, a blind pianist who seems to have a wicked bone in his body and is not as saintly and meek as you would assume.

Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Andhadhun' Image Credit: Supplied

The perennially-confident actor even claimed that the Malayalalam adaptation could even be better than the stunning original. It’s edgier, he adds.

Mohandas, one of Malayalam’s most popular actresses, plays the diabolical role originally played by the powerhouse performer Tabu in its original Hindi-language film. Tabu played the saucy and sinister wife of a rich man.

“This role was refreshing for me to play … You have heard of anti-heroes, but anti-heroine roles don’t come by easy and is not as familiar,” said Mohandas.

The cast of 'Bhramam' in Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert

‘Bhramam’ enjoys a theatrical release in the UAE this weekend. The star-studded world premiere at the Vox Cinemas in Deira City Centre saw their fans turn up and cheer them loud.