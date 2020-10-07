South Indian actor Tovino Thomas was injured while filming stunt sequences for his new film ‘Kala’ and is recovering from an internal injury.
According to a report in Malayalam daily ‘Mathrubhumi’, Thomas sustained a critical injury on his stomach and was hospitalised after complaining of severe pain in that area. He’s currently in the intensive care unit for observation after it was discovered that he was suffering from internal bleeding.
Thomas, considered a heart-throb in Malalayam cinema with hits including the stirring romance ‘Mayanadhi’, family drama ‘Theevandi’ and action thriller ‘Lucifer’, is one of the biggest self-made stars in South Indian cinema.