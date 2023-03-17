The health of Malayalam actor ‘Innocent’ Vareed Thekkethala, 75, a veteran of over 750 movies in south Indian cinema and a noted comedian, has improved considerably from a day ago.
Doctors at the private hospital in the south Indian city of Kochi who were tending to the actor said he’s responding to medication, according to Indian media reports.
A cancer survivor, the actor complained of uneasiness before being taken to the hospital.
Innocent is known for a unique style and voice of comedy and a favourite among mimicry artistes. He played memorable roles in the epic box office hits ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, which spawned remakes in Tamil and Hindi; ‘Manichitrathazhu’, ‘Sandesam’, ‘Vietnam Colony’, ‘Kilukkam’ and ‘Devaasuram’. He made his acting debut in 1972.
A politician, the actor has also authored five books: ‘Njan Innocent’ (I am Innocent), ‘Cancer Wardile Chiri’ (Laughter In The Cancer Ward, a biography), Irinjalakudakku Chuttum (In And Around Irinjalakuda)), 'Mazha Kannadi' (Mirror Of Rain, a collection of short stories) and 'Chirrikku Pinnil' (Behind The Laughter).