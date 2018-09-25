Upcoming film Lilly is about what happens when three men abduct a pregnant woman, kill her husband, and then keep her locked up.

Clearly not the regular story expected from Indian cinema.

With good strides being made in South Indian cinema, more so in Malayalam industry where a new generation of directors are coming up with out-of-the-box stories, upcoming film Lilly joins the line of women-centric stories.

It is directed by debutant Prasobh with Samyuktha Menon (last seen in Theevandi) playing the titular role.

Lilly releases in Kerala on September 28.