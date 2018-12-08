The biggest stars from the Malayalam film industry — including Manju Warrier, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan — joined hands on Friday night in Abu Dhabi to raise funds for the Kerala flood survivors.
The glittering song-dance spectacle ‘Onnanu Nammal’ brought alive by the film body Amma (Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists) at the Abu Dhabi Armed Officers Club was a spectacular affair with actors such as Mammootty and Mohanlal setting the stage on fire with their stand-up comic acts and skits.
Mohanlal and Warrier, who worked together in the much-anticipated fantasy thriller ‘Odiyan’, also sang a song from their new film.
Salmaan belted out a song, much to the delight of his young fans.
Award-winning actor Jayaram, who is a trained classical musician, entertained by playing the ‘chenda’ (cylindrical percussion intrument) and doing his witty mimicry act that included impersonating actors such as Kamal Haasan’s deep voice.
Dubai-based actress and classical dancer Asha Sarath displayed immense grace on stage, while Mohanlal and Mammootty took turns to entertain fans with their satirical skit where they pretended to be arch rivals.
At the end of the six-hour show, it was evident that all forces in the Malayalam film industry were at work to raise at least Rs50 million (Dh2.5 million) from the fundraiser.
The show will be telecast on Asianet channel soon.