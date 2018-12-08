Swetha Menon, Shamna Kasim and dancer Vineeth and team. Mohanlal on stage. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

The biggest stars from the Malayalam film industry — including Manju Warrier, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan — joined hands on Friday night in Abu Dhabi to raise funds for the Kerala flood survivors.

The glittering song-dance spectacle ‘Onnanu Nammal’ brought alive by the film body Amma (Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists) at the Abu Dhabi Armed Officers Club was a spectacular affair with actors such as Mammootty and Mohanlal setting the stage on fire with their stand-up comic acts and skits.

Mohanlal and Warrier, who worked together in the much-anticipated fantasy thriller ‘Odiyan’, also sang a song from their new film.

Malayalam actor and dancer Vineeth and team Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Performers Mukesh, Idavela Babu, Harish, Ramesh Pisharody, Maniyanpilla Raju and Rachana Narayanankutty. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Jayaram and team put on a drumming show Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Madhu Balakrishnan and Manoj K Jayan. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Manju Warrier and Mohanlal. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Asha Sarath on stage Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Noby, Kottayam Nazir, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kalabhavan Shajon Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Salmaan belted out a song, much to the delight of his young fans.

Award-winning actor Jayaram, who is a trained classical musician, entertained by playing the ‘chenda’ (cylindrical percussion intrument) and doing his witty mimicry act that included impersonating actors such as Kamal Haasan’s deep voice.

Dubai-based actress and classical dancer Asha Sarath displayed immense grace on stage, while Mohanlal and Mammootty took turns to entertain fans with their satirical skit where they pretended to be arch rivals.

At the end of the six-hour show, it was evident that all forces in the Malayalam film industry were at work to raise at least Rs50 million (Dh2.5 million) from the fundraiser.

The show will be telecast on Asianet channel soon.