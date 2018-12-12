Kannada period drama ‘KGF Chapter-1’ will release in India in five languages on December 21. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ is also scheduled for release on the same day, but the makers of the film are undeterred, says producer Ritesh Sidhwani.
“I don’t think it is a clash or a fight for the space. I think there is enough space. The reason we’re coming on the same date is because it is an important festive date for south and we’re releasing in four different south Indian languages. We couldn’t have delayed it,” Sidhwani said at the second trailer launch in Mumbai. “We’re not aiming to go as wide as ‘Zero’ in the north Indian market. So there will be no clash.”
He was at the launch with actor and producer Farhan Akhtar and the lead stars of ‘KGF: Chapter 1’, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty.
Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is known for commercial Hindi films such as ‘Rock On!! 2’, ‘Raees’, ‘Fukrey’ series, ‘Gold’ and many more.
“As long as the story is engaging, there will be some emotional connect to it. As long as the film connects with you, emotionally identifies with you, I don’t think language would be a barrier,” said Sidhwani.
An action period drama based on the Kolar gold fields, it is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films. It is slated for a December 21 release.