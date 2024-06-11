Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged role in a man’s murder, according to reports.

His friend, Pavithra Gowda, and ten others were also take into police custody for their alleged role in the crime.

According to a report in India Today, the 47-year-old actor was in his farmhouse in Mysuru when he was picked up by the police for questioning. He is being held in Bangalore since the body was found in that jurisdiction.

Police reports claim that Thogudeepa was involved in the killing of a Renukaswamy, who was found dead near a bridge in Bangalore. He was allegedly sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. Swamy was 33 years old and worked as a pharmacist.