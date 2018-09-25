The daughter of classical Indian singer-violinist Balabhaskar died in a car accident, while he and his wife were critically injured.

The accident took place on Tuesday morning at Pallipuram near Thiruvananthapuram when their car rammed into a tree. The car was being driven by a driver.

As per reports, their two-year-old daughter was killed and the singer and his wife Laxmi are in the Intensive Care Unit at a nearby hospital. The crash happened while they were returning home from a temple visit.

It’s being speculated that the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The news couldn’t be independently verified.

The body of the child is at the hospital where her parents are being treated.

Balabhaskar, who works out of Thirvananthapuram, began his career at 12 and is the youngest composer to have worked in the Malayalam film industry and is popular for his fusion work.

Actors including Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran expressed their condolences and offered prayers for the family.