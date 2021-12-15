Indian comedian Praveen Kumar. Image Credit: Supplied

An Indian wedding is not only a day of celebration, but it also comes with its share of headaches and heartaches.

Even before one completes the formalities, your patience and endurance is put to the test.

When Indian comedian Praveen Kumar takes the stage for his stand-up show titled ‘Kancheepuram Maapla’ (Bridegroom from Kancheepuram) in Dubai on December 17, he will shed light on these trials and tribulations in a fun way, harking back to what happened on his own wedding.

Image Credit: Supplied

Hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram, the MBA graduate deals with his real-life stories and gives it a twist to appeal to the audience.

“Everybody has their own style, my style is talking about what I say and what I experienced. So nobody claims the right over it,” Kumar said while elaborating on the script. “No one can say ‘how you can talk about someone else’s life?’ I am talking about my own experience.”

In the past he did different small stories that were loosely connected in a show, but ‘Kancheepuram Maapla’ is one-hour show talking about his wedding. After starting the first show earlier in the year, Kumar did a few rounds of live shows in Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Hyderabad in between the first and second waves of coronavirus in February. And once the second wave started, he began to keep his fans in India, America and Australia engaged through online shows.

“I have done 14 online shows this year so far,” the comedian clarified.

“After the resumption, now I have done five shows and the sixth will be in Dubai, meaning 14th live show,” said Kumar, who has been doing standup comedy since 2009.

Interestingly, it is not only the show that he gives twists to. The software engineer, who was not good at programming, managed to give a big turn to his life by quitting his marketing job and going full time into stand-up comedy shows.

Image Credit: Supplied

“I have been doing shows since 2009 and released several videos while also doing my day job, but in 2014 I quit my job and started into it full time. In 2016 I did a full-length show called ‘Orthodoxically Me’, which is still in YouTube. ‘36 Vayadhinile’ [36 years of age] was the first one in Tamil released in 2017. After that I did one more show called ‘Mr Family Man’, that’s still available on Amazon Prime.”

Just like ‘Kancheepuram Maapla’, ‘36 Vayadhinile’ is also about his life when he was aged 36.

Speaking about his upcoming show, Kumar said: “It’s been a while since I came to Dubai and for the past two years we have not been travelling to anywhere and this is my first international trip after lockdown. I am so excited to come to Dubai and more excited to see the lovely audience. I also miss the Dubai biryani.”

Kancheepuram is famous for its high-quality silk saris, and Kumar has promised to ensure that his show would take the audience on a one-hour journey that’s smooth as silk.

Don’t miss it!

What: ‘Kancheepuram Maapla’ by Praveen Kumar

Where: Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School