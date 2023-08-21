Recounting two incidents, one even causing him discomfort, he candidly shared during an interaction with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. While posing for pictures, an older woman sneakily kissed his cheek, surprising him. He reflected, "It catches you by surprise." These episodes emerged while promoting his recent show, Guns & Gulaabs.

Dulquer also recalled an unsettling incident where a female fan inappropriately grabbed his backside, leaving him bewildered and momentarily frozen. He said: "It was very awkward and very bizarre. Like she squeezed and I was in pain." Despite his attempt to navigate the situation, he found himself puzzled by people's actions.

The actor mused about the discomfort such encounters bring, pondering on people's lack of understanding of personal space.

Earlier this week, in a live show, he faced a question about his wildest fan encounter. His response unveiled, "I hold immense affection for all my fans. Yet, when I find myself being trailed by young enthusiasts on bikes, it triggers anxiety within me. The situation is genuinely alarming and unsafe for them."

While these revelations might have caught your attention, during the live show on the platform, Dulquer also performed hook steps of stars such as Rashmika Mandanna’s 'Saami Saami', Ram Charan’s 'Nattu Nattu', Katrina Kaif’s 'Chikni Chameli', and also spoke about remakes, following trends, and made several other exciting revelations.

'King of Kotha' trailer played at Times Square

Salmaan, who is all set for the release of his action thriller film ‘King of Kotha’, shared his excitement as the trailer of the movie was played at New York’s Times Square, saying it’s a biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema.

'King of Kotha', Dulquer's all-time big budget film, is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios and tells the story of two eras. It is the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy.

Dulquer took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, wherein we can see the glimpse of the trailer being featured at Times Square. People on the streets of New York can be seen cheering for the actor.

Along with the video, he wrote: “Cannot contain my excitement. 'King of Kotha' has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City's Times Square. Having visited the busy and vibrant Time's Square several times, never even dreamed of appearing on the screens there. Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema. #bigbigmoment #takingourcinematotheworld #KingOfKotha #august24th (sic).”

The flick also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran and Anikha Surendran. It is slated to release on August 24. Earlier, the trailer of the movie was unveiled by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and also by South legends Suriya, Mohanlal and Nagarjuna.

'Guns & Gulaabs'

The 40-year-old actor was also recently seen as narcotics officer Arjun Varma in 'Guns & Gulaabs', which is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts', set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj.

The series by Raj & DK is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charm of the decade. Set against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos.