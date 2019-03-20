Image Credit:

Ajay Kumar, better known as Guinness Pakru, is known for his lead role in ‘Albhutha Dweep’ made in 2006. The actor-director is back playing the lead role in Malayalam film ‘Ilayaraja’, directed by Madhav Ramdasan.

“He plays a peanut seller and a father of two children,” said Ramadasan, who has two critically-acclaimed films behind him, ‘Melvilasom’ and ‘Apothecary.’

For a director who believes that films carry a social commitment, ‘Ilayaraja’ will also dwell on issues in our society.

The supporting cast includes Siju S Nair, child actors Adith and Ardhra and comedian Harisree Ashokan in a never before seen role.

Ratheesh Vega has scored music. Pappinu is the DOP.