On his return from Japan, NTR Jr expressed his concern over the country being hit by an earthquake around the same time.

NTR Jr, who spent the last week in Japan, took to X on Tuesday to share that he is “deeply shocked” by the earthquakes in the country.

His post read, “Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan.”

As soon as he tweeted, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10pm local time, with a depth of 10km.

The officials further warned that strong aftershocks may occur in the next week, especially over the next two to three days, as reported by NHK World.

Moreover, the quake also triggered a major tsunami warning in that prefecture.

However, now, Japan’s Meteorological Agency has lifted all tsunami advisories along the Sea of Japan.

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is currently gearing up for his film, ‘Devara’.

Makers treated fans with the actor’s first look in the film on New Year, along with the teaser release date.

The film, which is set against the costal lands, is helmed by Koratala Siva and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.