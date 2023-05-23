All eyes are on the G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting which is being held in Srinagar for the first time for the world to witness and experience the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir. Actor Ram Charan attended the meeting on Monday and shared his experience of shooting in this beautiful place.

During the film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation discussion at the event, the 'RRR' star stated, "Kashmir is that kind of a place, I have been coming here because my dad (Chiranjeevi) is in the same industry. He has been working as an actor for 45 years. So, I am the second generation, I have been coming here since 1986, it was the first time that I was in Kashmir, my dad shot extensively here in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and all these beautiful areas. I use to come as a child that time it used to be that I have achieved something. In summer holidays, it was like an achievement."