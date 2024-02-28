Get ready to indulge in a good dose of star-spotting who have ruled South Indian cinema. The fourth edition of the GAMA Tollywood Movie Awards will take place at Zabeel Park in Dubai on March 3.
Tollywood actors like Manchu Manoj, Nikhil Sidharth, Sandeep Kishan, Anand Devarakonda, Teja Sajja (HanuMan Fame), Vishwak Sen, Faria Abdulla, Samyuktha Menon, Dimple Hayathi, Neha Shetty, Ashika Ranganath, Daksha, and Nandini Rai will walk the red carpet and attend the ceremonhy.
GAMA Awards will be bestowed for films released in 2021, 2022, and 2023 in categories including Best Actor (Male, Female), Best Movie Director, Best Music Director, Best Singer (Male, Female), Best Background Score, Best Lyrics, and Best Celebrity Singer. Music director Koti will serve as the Jury Chairman for this event, along with jury members V N Aditya and music director M M Sreelekha.
DVV Danayya, producer of Oscar-winning film RRR, Mytri Naveen, producer of Pan India film ‘Pushpa’, Vyajanthi Ashwini Dutt, producers of ‘Sitaramam’, directors Sukumar, Hanu Raghavapudi, Bobby, V N Aditya, Sai Rajesh, Mehar Ramesh, Harish Shanakar, Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, music directors Devi Sri Prasad, S S Taman, Anup Rubens, Kasarla Syam, ‘Naatu Naatu’ fame singer Rahul Sipligunj, Anurag Kulkarni and others will also attend.
Apart from the awards ceremony, there will be musical entertainment by Tollywood singers Raghu Kunche, M M Sreelekha, Dhanunjay, Arun Koundinya, Mounika Yadav, Lipsika, M L Shruthi and others.
“We will conduct the ceremony on a grand scale on the Dubai GAMA stage amid thousands of Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movie lovers. We are grateful to the management of ETV for associating and broadcasting the awards function since GAMA’s inception," said GAMA chairman Kesari in a statement.
Log onto www.gamaawards.com to vote for your favourite movies and stars. Tickets for the event are available on Q-Tickets or PlatinumList.