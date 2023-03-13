1 of 11
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominated the Oscars on Sunday night, winning seven awards, including best picture, best actress, best director, best editing, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best original screenplay. Here's Michelle Yeoh's glorious moment on stage as she accepts the Best Actress trophy.
Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser made a glorious career comeback this year. Fraser takes home the Best Actor Trophy for his compelling performance in 'The Whale'.
Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home the Best Director prize and they also won best original screenplay for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.
Jamie Lee Curtis wins her first Oscar for best supporting actress in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. She won this coveted prize for playing a tax inspector in superhero comedy. This is her first Oscar nomination in her four-decade acting career.
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang take home the Oscar for Best Picture for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.
Paul Rogers, editor of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' took home the Academy Award for best editing.
Jonathan Wang celebrates with Jamie Lee Curtis and James Hong as they win the Best Picture award at the 95th Academy Awards.
Filmmaker Sarah Polley’s 'Women Talking' has won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.
It was a glorious moment for Indian cinema as MM Keeravani and Chandrabose brought Oscars glory with their win for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'. The duo won the Best Music (original song) for the robust dance number.
Ke Huy Quan, who won the Best Supporting Actor trophy from Hollywood legend Harrison Ford for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', couldn't keep calm. One of the most inspiring comebacks ever, this actor had our hearts.
'The Elephant Whisperers', an Indian production backed by Guneet Monga, made history as it took home an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject.
