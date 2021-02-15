The South Indian star revealed the first look of his Tamil film on social media

Dhanush in Karnan Image Credit: Twitter.com/dhanushkraja

South Indian star Dhanush revealed the first look of his upcoming Tamil film ‘Karnan’, along with announcing the release the date of the action-drama.

“#Karnan first look and “THEATRICAL RELEASE” date,” tweeted Dhanush with a poster that stated the film will release on April 9. The makers have also confirmed the movie will have a theatrical release during a time when cinema owners across India are struggling to stay afloat in the wake of the pandemic.

Last month, Dhanush had thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie.

“‘Karnan’ releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who’s livelihood is dependent on films and theatres, even though you had other options. A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them. Love you all. Spread Love,” the 37-year-old actor had tweeted.

Earlier this month, Dhanush fans had demanding a theatrical release of ‘Jagame Thandiram’ after stories started circulating that the Tamil film could be headed to a streaming platform for release.

Dhanush, who stars in the film, also took to Twitter earlier in the week to voice his appeal. “I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed,” tweeted Dhanush.

His tweet was also retweeted by film director Karthik Subbaraj. However, it is being claimed that the film’s producer has sold the rights to Netflix.

‘Karnan’ is helmed by Mari Selvaraj, best known for his work on ‘Pariyerum Perumal’.