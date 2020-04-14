Vishu is celebrated by Malayalis, people of Kerala, today and it marks the beginning of the traditional New Year is believed to signal the arrival of good luck and fortune for the coming year.
But, never has such a Vishu been ever celebrated. In these corona times, the essence of Vishu, achieves more significance, as everyone is waiting for the arrival of good luck and fortune.
Many celebrities from the film industry are sending their good wishes on this occasion to fans on social media.
Mohanlal requested fans to stay safe and celebrate Vishu festival at home.
Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to his Instagram and wrote, “Wishing everyone a happy Vishu...#StayHome #StaySafe
Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to post a picture from the last Vishu’s celebrations.
Hansika sent her wishes to fans on twiiter.
Sunny leone wished all a ‘Safe Vishu’ and also requested everyone to stay at home.
As per the tradition, friends and family members gather and celebrate with eating of the traditional Vishu lunch, which is, Kerala's time tested and most sought after 26-course vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf.