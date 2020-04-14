They requested fans to stay safe and celebrate the festival with family members at home

Prithviraj Sukumaran Image Credit: insta/therealprithvi

Vishu is celebrated by Malayalis, people of Kerala, today and it marks the beginning of the traditional New Year is believed to signal the arrival of good luck and fortune for the coming year.

But, never has such a Vishu been ever celebrated. In these corona times, the essence of Vishu, achieves more significance, as everyone is waiting for the arrival of good luck and fortune.

Many celebrities from the film industry are sending their good wishes on this occasion to fans on social media.

Mohanlal requested fans to stay safe and celebrate Vishu festival at home.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to his Instagram and wrote, “Wishing everyone a happy Vishu...#StayHome #StaySafe

Mammootty Image Credit: INSTA/Mammootty

Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to post a picture from the last Vishu’s celebrations.

He wrote, “This picture was taken during last Vishu. We had an amazing lunch that day with the families of all those who help us be who we are, day in and day out. This year our family like many others is split apart by thousands of miles due to corona virus and the subsequent lockdown. However, We still hope and pray that all of us can be united with our loved ones really soon. #HappyVishu”

Hansika sent her wishes to fans on twiiter.

Sunny leone wished all a ‘Safe Vishu’ and also requested everyone to stay at home.