The South Indian actor will celebrate his 25 years in entertainment in Dubai

Kichcha Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ Image Credit: instagram.com/kichchasudeepa

South Indian actor Kichcha Sudeepa will unveil a 180-second teaser to his much-anticipated film ‘Vikrant Rona’ at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 31.

The date is also when he completes 25 years in the film industry.

The Kannada star will travel along with his team to the UAE for the big day.

‘Vikrant Rona’ was one of the few big-budget films in South India that began filming during the pandemic.

“Only with a good team comes a good intention and only a team with one intention can travel together. It’s fulfilling to witness how this team has worked towards achieving what was visualised. Cheers to all for this achievement. Celebrating my 25 years in films comes as an added happiness along with ‘Vikrant Rona’ title logo launch and a sneak peek happening on Burj Khalifa. Congratulations to the entire team once again for this huge moment [sic],” said Sudeepa in a statement.

Directed Anup Bhandari, ‘Vikrant Rona’ will be releasing in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

“As filmmakers, you always wish to work with the best, and with Sudeep sir on sets, the kind of aura he brings to sets is a different feel altogether. His presence has made the canvas of ‘Vikrant Rona’ larger, and grander. To launch the title logo of ‘Vikrant Rona’ on Burj Khalifa feels nice, but to actually be a part of Sudeep sir’s 25 years of journey, and to be able to showcase it on Burj Khalifa is the moment that me and the team are looking forward to,” said Bhandari .

The teaser reveal is an invite-only event.