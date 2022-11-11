Sharjah: The documentary film "Sharjah Safari" won two international awards during its participation in the "Golden Hollywood Awards" festivals in the United States and the "Milan Golden Awards Festival" in Italy, and documentaries from the world-famous film site IMDB, one month after it was shown on TV Sharjah on October 7.
The film, produced by the Sharjah Brodcasting Authority in cooperation with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau and the The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, won the honorary award for the long documentary film at the third Hollywood Golden Awards Festival in Los Angeles, California.
It competed in a group of works of various kinds competed, including long and short documentaries, dramatic texts, and others.
The festival is held on a monthly basis, with live shows to support filmmakers by promoting their distinguished films, while the jury awards prizes to the best participating films, and a selection of the winning films are shown monthly at Hudson Theaters in Los Angeles.
The film won the silver award for long documentaries from the Italian "Milan Golden Awards" festival in its third session, which is a monthly international film festival.
Its competitions are held from the first day to the last day of every month, and Milan is considered one of the world's leading cities in the fields of art, design and entertainment.
The festival seeks to promote films and support the journey of their makers.