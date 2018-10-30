The trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-led Kedarnath is out, along with the announcement of a release date — December 7.

The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is set against the backdrop of flash floods and landslides in June 2013 that killed thousands all over North India and wrecked the temple town of Kedarnath.

Kedarnath is the love story of Mansoor, played by Rajput, and Mukku, essayed by debutante Khan.

Mansoor is a reserved porter who lives with his widowed mother in a hamlet called Rambara and helps pilgrims make their journey to the temple town. His life changes when he meets the rebellious Mukku.

Kapoor says making the film has been a “personal pilgrimage”.

“As a filmmaker, I have always been drawn to challenges beyond entertainment. Pushing boundaries takes you beyond the clutter; that’s my comfort zone or as I’d like to term it — ‘my sweet spot’,” the director said in a statement. The movie has been produced Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures.

Screwvala says the film is a breath of fresh air at a time in Indian cinema where there appears to be a dearth of original and relatable love stories.

“[It’s a] titanic love story set against one of the biggest natural disasters in India. Abhishek Kapoor has created magic along with the lead pair of Sushant and Sara whom he introduces. I can’t wait to bring this epic tale to audiences,” he added.

Pragya Kapoor said the film is not a usual love story.

“Shooting on virgin and undeveloped terrain was as thrilling as it was draining. This has made the journey to completion a well-earned reward,” she said.

“All thanks to the invaluable contributions of the entire cast and crew. We are all charged up about bringing Kedarnath to our audiences,” Pragya added.

It was shot along a 14km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath — the 2,000-year-old temple of deity Shiva.

Kedarnath carries a tagline “Love is a Pilgrimage”.